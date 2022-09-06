SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Kingston Police warn public of ‘fentanyl gummies’ circulating

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 6:44 pm
Kingston Police send out a warning of fentanyl gummies in the city that may resemble a cannabis edible.
Kingston Police send out a warning of fentanyl gummies in the city that may resemble a cannabis edible. Kingston Police

Kingston Police are warning the public about ‘fentanyl gummies’ that could be circulating the community.

On Sept. 4, patrolling officers came across a hand-to-hand drug transaction happening around the intersection of Division and Pine streets.

Read more: Blue, purple fentanyl seized in Kingston drug trafficking arrests: police

“As a result of their observations, a 60-year-old individual was arrested,” says Kingston Police in a press release.

“The individual was searched subsequent to arrest and found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, as well as a consumable gummy in the shape of a toy car.”

Police say the toy car gummy, which looks identical to a cannabis edible, was in fact made of fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

They say if even the slightest bit of the gummy is consumed, it could lead to serious health effects, including death.

Read more: Kingston police bust 2 people with $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash

The 60-year-old suspect is charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possessing a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and possessing proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5000.

Police urge the public to only consume cannabis products from private licensed in-person stores or government-operated online stores.

