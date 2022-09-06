Kingston Police warn public of ‘fentanyl gummies’ circulating

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are warning the public about ‘fentanyl gummies’ that could be circulating the community.

On Sept. 4, patrolling officers came across a hand-to-hand drug transaction happening around the intersection of Division and Pine streets.

“As a result of their observations, a 60-year-old individual was arrested,” says Kingston Police in a press release.

“The individual was searched subsequent to arrest and found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, as well as a consumable gummy in the shape of a toy car.”

Police say the toy car gummy, which looks identical to a cannabis edible, was in fact made of fentanyl.

They say if even the slightest bit of the gummy is consumed, it could lead to serious health effects, including death.

The 60-year-old suspect is charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possessing a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and possessing proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5000.

Police urge the public to only consume cannabis products from private licensed in-person stores or government-operated online stores.

