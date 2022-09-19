Man in bus shelter killed after truck loses control, crashes in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed a man at a bus shelter at 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. Sunday morning.

Officers said a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a man in his 70s was travelling north on 36 Street S.E. when he mounted the east curb while crossing the intersection at 17 Avenue S.E.

The truck continued driving along the curb and rubbed the wall of a business before hitting a nearby bus shelter.

According to a CPS news release on Monday morning, the truck also hit a man in his 40s. The person had already died when police arrived on the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver suffered serious injuries and police said he was taken to the hospital, where he remains stable.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision, police said. Traffic investigators are also looking into a medical episode as a possible factor.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Meaghan Archer, Global News