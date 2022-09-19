Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man in bus shelter killed after truck loses control, crashes in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 19, 2022 1:32 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed a man at a bus shelter at 17 Ave. and 36 St. S.E. Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed a man at a bus shelter at 17 Ave. and 36 St. S.E. Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed a man at a bus shelter at 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. Sunday morning.

Officers said a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a man in his 70s was travelling north on 36 Street S.E. when he mounted the east curb while crossing the intersection at 17 Avenue S.E.

The truck continued driving along the curb and rubbed the wall of a business before hitting a nearby bus shelter.

According to a CPS news release on Monday morning, the truck also hit a man in his 40s. The person had already died when police arrived on the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 person dead after collision at bus shelter

Story continues below advertisement

The driver suffered serious injuries and police said he was taken to the hospital, where he remains stable.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision, police said. Traffic investigators are also looking into a medical episode as a possible factor.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Meaghan Archer, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Traffic tagCalgary collision tagCalgary fatal collision tagCalgary pedestrian collision tagcalgary bus shelter collision tagcalgary fatal bus shelter collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers