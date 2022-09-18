Menu

Traffic

1 person dead after collision at bus shelter

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 1:42 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

One person has died after a car hit a bus shelter at 17 Ave. and 36 St. S.E. Sunday morning.

It has not yet been confirmed by police whether the victim was a passerby or at the bus stop. The person was dead when police arrived on the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver, who was heading north bound on 36 St. S.E. was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

“Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation,” Calgary Police Service told Global News.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding at the time of the collision.

Trending Stories

Traffic has been blacked along the eastbound left lane and 36 St. between 16 Ave. and 17 Ave. S.E. is closed, according to a tweet from YYC Transportation.

