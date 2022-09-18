1 person dead after collision at bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a car hit a bus shelter at 17 Ave. and 36 St. S.E. Sunday morning.

It has not yet been confirmed by police whether the victim was a passerby or at the bus stop. The person was dead when police arrived on the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver, who was heading north bound on 36 St. S.E. was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

“Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation,” Calgary Police Service told Global News.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding at the time of the collision.

Traffic has been blacked along the eastbound left lane and 36 St. between 16 Ave. and 17 Ave. S.E. is closed, according to a tweet from YYC Transportation.

