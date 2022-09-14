Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 5:27 pm
Pierceland RCMP are actively searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
Pierceland RCMP are actively searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pierceland, Sask., RCMP is on the lookout for 25-year-old Tonio Cantell.

Officers said Cantell is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, but add that he has been actively evading arrest.

Read more: Sask. RCMP searching for wanted male after incidents in Cumberland House

Police say he is known to frequent Loon Lake, Meadow Lake and Pierceland, Sask., as well as Cold Lake, Lloydminster and Bonnyville, Alta.

Pierceland RCMP supplied a photo of Tonio Cantell
Pierceland RCMP supplied a photo of Tonio Cantell. Saskatchewan RCMP

Cantell is described as:

– Six-feet-three-inches tall
– 165 lbs, slim build
– Short black hair
– Normally clean shaven
– Numerous tattoos, including Roman numerals on his right forearm and very noticeable tattoos on his face and neck

Police are warning residents not to approach Cantell, and say anyone with information is asked to call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330, or their local detachment.

