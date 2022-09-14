Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Pierceland, Sask., RCMP is on the lookout for 25-year-old Tonio Cantell.
Officers said Cantell is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, but add that he has been actively evading arrest.
Police say he is known to frequent Loon Lake, Meadow Lake and Pierceland, Sask., as well as Cold Lake, Lloydminster and Bonnyville, Alta.
Cantell is described as:
– Six-feet-three-inches tall
– 165 lbs, slim build
– Short black hair
– Normally clean shaven
– Numerous tattoos, including Roman numerals on his right forearm and very noticeable tattoos on his face and neck
Police are warning residents not to approach Cantell, and say anyone with information is asked to call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330, or their local detachment.
