Sask. RCMP searching for wanted male after incidents in Cumberland House

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old male who is facing a number of charges and considered armed and dangerous, after multiple incidents occurred in the Cumberland House area between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Saskatchewan RCMP are actively trying to locate and arrest Kurt Bloomfield.

Kurt Bloomfield is described as approximately 5’8” and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He has “Bloomfield” tattooed across his chest.

Bloomfield has ties to both Nipawin and Saskatoon. A vehicle investigators believe may be associated with the suspect was located today in Birch Hills. But his location and method of travel are unknown.

Kurt Bloomfield is facing charges involving assault, a firearm and motor vehicle theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloomfield is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Report information on his whereabouts to your local police detachment or by calling 9-1-1. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

2:00 9/11 anniversary: Biden says Americans have “duty” to protect democracy as victims remembered 9/11 anniversary: Biden says Americans have “duty” to protect democracy as victims remembered