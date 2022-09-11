Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP searching for wanted male after incidents in Cumberland House

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 6:41 pm
Bloomfield has ties to both Nipawin and Saskatoon and vehicle investigators believe may be associated to the suspect was located today in Birch Hills. The location of Bloomfield and his method of travel are unknown.
Bloomfield has ties to both Nipawin and Saskatoon and vehicle investigators believe may be associated to the suspect was located today in Birch Hills. The location of Bloomfield and his method of travel are unknown. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old male who is facing a number of charges and considered armed and dangerous, after multiple incidents occurred in the Cumberland House area between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Read more: Vehicle believed to have been driven by Myles Sanderson found by Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP are actively trying to locate and arrest Kurt Bloomfield.

Kurt Bloomfield is described as approximately 5’8” and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He has “Bloomfield” tattooed across his chest.

Bloomfield has ties to both Nipawin and Saskatoon. A vehicle investigators believe may be associated with the suspect was located today in Birch Hills.  But his location and method of travel are unknown.

Kurt Bloomfield is facing charges involving assault, a firearm and motor vehicle theft.

Bloomfield is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Report information on his whereabouts to your local police detachment or by calling 9-1-1. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

