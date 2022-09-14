Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1st draw of new Lotto 6/49 game takes place Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 6:00 am
Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’' Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
WATCH ABOVE: Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added 'Gold Ball Draw'

The first draw of the reformatted Lotto 6/49 game takes place Wednesday.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced last week that changes take effect across the country starting with the Sept. 14 draw.

The new game will include two multi-million-dollar jackpots in every draw.

An OLG statement said the price to play will remain the same at $3, but now the main “Classic Draw” where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick will be fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

Read more: Winning tickets drawn as Lotto 6/49 awards entire jackpot ahead of reformat

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, will become the “Gold Ball Draw.”

Trending Stories

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

Story continues below advertisement

The OLG website says each Lotto 6/49 ticket will include a 10-digit Gold Ball Draw number.

“A winning number will be drawn from all selections for each draw. Once a winning number is drawn, a separate Gold Ball jackpot draw will determine the prize – the Gold Ball jackpot or the guaranteed $1 million prize,” the website says.

There will be a $5-million jackpot for the Classic Draw and a $10-million jackpot for the Gold Ball Draw on Wednesday.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lottery tagOlg tagLotto 649 tagLotto 6-49 tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagGold Ball Draw tagNew lotto 6/49 tagLotto 6/49 Gold Ball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers