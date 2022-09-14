1st draw of new Lotto 6/49 game takes place Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The first draw of the reformatted Lotto 6/49 game takes place Wednesday.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced last week that changes take effect across the country starting with the Sept. 14 draw.

The new game will include two multi-million-dollar jackpots in every draw.

An OLG statement said the price to play will remain the same at $3, but now the main “Classic Draw” where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick will be fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, will become the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

The OLG website says each Lotto 6/49 ticket will include a 10-digit Gold Ball Draw number.

“A winning number will be drawn from all selections for each draw. Once a winning number is drawn, a separate Gold Ball jackpot draw will determine the prize – the Gold Ball jackpot or the guaranteed $1 million prize,” the website says.

There will be a $5-million jackpot for the Classic Draw and a $10-million jackpot for the Gold Ball Draw on Wednesday.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.