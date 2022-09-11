Winning tickets drawn as Lotto 6/49 awards entire jackpot ahead of reformat

Send this page to someone via email

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $10 million has been sold in Toronto, officials say.

The Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) said several winning tickets for its Lotto 6/49 competition were sold across both northern and southern Ontario.

The jackpot ticket for Saturday’s draw — with a prize of $10.6 million — was won by a ticket sold in Toronto. Another ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barrie, according to OLG.

An Encore ticket with a value of $100,000 was sold in Sudbury.

The draw saw all prize money allocated, ahead of a rebranding of the lottery competition. As a result, no prize money will carry over to the next draw on Wednesday.

A new format for Lotto 6/49 will launch at the next draw.

An OLG statement said the price to play will remain the same at $3, but now the main “Classic Draw” where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick will be fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, will become the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca