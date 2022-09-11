Menu

Canada

Winning tickets drawn as Lotto 6/49 awards entire jackpot ahead of reformat

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto' Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto
RELATED: The winning ticket in Friday’s $55 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Toronto, according to lottery organizers. Lottery organizers also said a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot won at the end of June had still not been claimed. That ticket was also sold in Toronto, OLG said – Aug 7, 2022

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $10 million has been sold in Toronto, officials say.

The Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) said several winning tickets for its Lotto 6/49 competition were sold across both northern and southern Ontario.

The jackpot ticket for Saturday’s draw — with a prize of $10.6 million — was won by a ticket sold in Toronto. Another ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barrie, according to OLG.

Read more: Group of 18 Toronto-area friends who have played lottery for 15 years hit jackpot

An Encore ticket with a value of $100,000 was sold in Sudbury.

Trending Stories

The draw saw all prize money allocated, ahead of a rebranding of the lottery competition. As a result, no prize money will carry over to the next draw on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A new format for Lotto 6/49 will launch at the next draw.

Read more: ‘New, bigger’ Lotto 6/49 launching next week will have 2 multi-million-dollar jackpots each draw

An OLG statement said the price to play will remain the same at $3, but now the main “Classic Draw” where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick will be fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, will become the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

