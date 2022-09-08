Group of 18 Toronto-area friends who have played lottery for 15 years hit jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A group of 18 friends from the Toronto area who have played the lottery together for 15 years have hit the jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday that they won $2,762,848.20 in the March 12 Lottario draw.

If they split it evenly, that amounts to roughly $153,491 each.

Group lead Lee Donald of Markham told the OLG that they have played together for 15 years and couldn’t believe it when he checked the ticket on his phone the day after the draw, thinking something was wrong with the OLG app.

He said his friends have various plans for the winnings, with some looking to invest and others paying off bills.

Oshawa resident Scott McConnell was photographed with the cheque.

The winning ticket was bought at Petro Canada on Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham.

