Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Group of 18 Toronto-area friends who have played lottery for 15 years hit jackpot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 7:24 am
Scott McConnell is photographed with the $2.7 million cheque. View image in full screen
Scott McConnell is photographed with the $2.7 million cheque. Handout / OLG

A group of 18 friends from the Toronto area who have played the lottery together for 15 years have hit the jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday that they won $2,762,848.20 in the March 12 Lottario draw.

If they split it evenly, that amounts to roughly $153,491 each.

Read more: Peterborough woman keeps family lottery ‘legacy’ alive with $100,000 win

Group lead Lee Donald of Markham told the OLG that they have played together for 15 years and couldn’t believe it when he checked the ticket on his phone the day after the draw, thinking something was wrong with the OLG app.

Trending Stories

He said his friends have various plans for the winnings, with some looking to invest and others paying off bills.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshawa resident Scott McConnell was photographed with the cheque.

The winning ticket was bought at Petro Canada on Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot' West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot
West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot – Aug 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagLottery tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation taglottery winners tagLottario tagLottario winner tagLottario winners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers