City of Kingston offers preview of the Third Crossing

The City of Kingston is inviting residents to walk, ride or roll down the multi-use path along the Third Crossing on Saturday, Sept. 24., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the city, this is only a preview — a chance for the community to see the bridge progress while the weather is nice. While there are completed areas ready to explore, some parts of the bridge are still under construction.

The entire multi-use path is paved, and railings are in place. Half of the bridge deck is paved and will be open to explore; the remainder will be restricted to construction vehicles and project staff to ensure public safety.

The bridge will officially open for use at the end of the year.

There will be no on-site parking for the general public. An accessible drop-off area will be made available on the west shore with access from John Counter Boulevard. Limited off-site parking is available at LaSalle Intermediate and Secondary School, the OPSEU office located at 824 John Counter Blvd., and BERG Access & Mobility.

The city will have information booths where residents can meet staff and learn more about the project and bridge’s name. “Third Crossing” is the name of the construction project. “Waaban Crossing” is the community-selected name, and will be officially used once the bridge is complete and open for use.

Food trucks will be available on both shores, along with the Utilities Kingston Water Buggy.

Portable washrooms and handwashing stations will be available on both shores. Accessible washrooms will be available.