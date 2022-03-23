Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waaban Crossing officially chosen as name for new Kingston, Ont. bridge

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:37 pm
The City of Kingston has officially announced that Waaban Crossing will be the name for the city's newest bridge. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston has officially announced that Waaban Crossing will be the name for the city's newest bridge. Darryn Davis/Global News

After nearly two years, the Third Crossing bridge in Kingston, Ont., has found its new name.

With a unanimous vote at council, the bridge will be called the Waaban (Wah-bin) Crossing.

Read more: Waaban Crossing chosen as name for Kingston’s new bridge following consultation process

Waaban is an Ojibwe term meaning dawn or morning light.

“It’s relatively easy to pronounce, which I think is important, because I really do want to encourage all Kingstonians to use this name,” says Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“Years from now, the Third Crossing won’t even really be the term that’s used. It will be the Waaban Bridge.”

The naming process began in July 2020, and council said they were committed to naming the bridge in a way that ‘reflects and celebrates the stories and contributions of Indigenous communities in this region, both past and present.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city held six meetings with Indigenous community members, while 725 residents and 188 students completed surveys on names and provided feedback.

Click to play video: 'Kingston’s Third Crossing Bridge is now 80 per cent complete' Kingston’s Third Crossing Bridge is now 80 per cent complete
Kingston’s Third Crossing Bridge is now 80 per cent complete – Mar 3, 2022

“Naming the bridge is an important symbolic action that recognizes and honours Indigenous history,” says Jennifer Campbell, director of Heritage Services.

“It also allows us to continually work on substantive and systemic actions alongside it. So it’s not just naming a bridge.”

Read more: Kingston’s Third Crossing Bridge is now 80 per cent complete

The city says until there is an official naming ceremony, the project will still be called the Third Crossing bridge.

The bridge aims to connect the east side of Kingston with the central part of the city, spanning the Cataraqui River at John Counter Boulevard and Gore Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The $180-million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagConstruction tagBridge tagconsultation tagThird Crossing tagOjibwe tagwaaban crossing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers