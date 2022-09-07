19-year member of Edmonton Police Service charged with breach of trust

Send this page to someone via email

A Staff Sergeant who’s been a member of the Edmonton Police Service for 19 years, was charged with one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

The charge against Staff Sgt. Craig Mathewson stems from an on-duty incident in December 2021.

In a news release Wednesday, EPS said “the charge relates to the content of a report that was submitted following an arrest.”

The director of law enforcement was notified and EPS was directed to continue the investigation.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case was referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary, which recommended the charge,” EPS said.

On Wednesday, Mathewson was served an appearance notice.

EPS said he will “remain in an administrative role pending the resolution of these legal matters.”

Once the criminal prosecution process is done, EPS Professional Standards Branch will start an investigation under the Police Service Regulation.