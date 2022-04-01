Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with fraud

By Kirby Bourne Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 5:03 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News

A 14-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with fraud, the police service announced Friday.

Const. Jeffery Benedict has been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 in relation to a damage expense claim made in August of last year.

Read more: Edmonton police officer charged with 2 counts of assault

According to a news release, the director of law enforcement was notified and completed an investigation. The case was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary who then recommended charges.

Trending Stories

Benedict will remain in a non-public facing position as the legal matters are ongoing, EPS said.

Read more: Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges

Story continues below advertisement

No further information was provided by EPS, citing the fact the matter is now before the court system.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton police officer charged tagEdmonton police crime tagEdmonton police officer charged fraud tagEdmonton police officer charged with fraud tagEdmonton police officer fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers