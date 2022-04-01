Edmonton police officer charged with fraud

A 14-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with fraud, the police service announced Friday.
Const. Jeffery Benedict has been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 in relation to a damage expense claim made in August of last year.
According to a news release, the director of law enforcement was notified and completed an investigation. The case was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary who then recommended charges.
Trending Stories
Benedict will remain in a non-public facing position as the legal matters are ongoing, EPS said.
No further information was provided by EPS, citing the fact the matter is now before the court system.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments