Saskatchewan school divisions respond to safety concerns, lower flags to half-mast

Following the investigation into the deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan on Sunday, two school divisions in the province are taking measures to address families on school safety concerns and to commemorate the lives lost.

Horizon School Division in Humboldt told families in a letter sent Monday that schools in the area will operate under “hold and secure” status.

“We take our students, staff and families’ safety very seriously,” said Kevin C Garinger, director of education and CEO, in the letter.

“On Tuesday, September 6, our schools will enter a hold and secure status where the school’s outer doors are locked but classes continue as normal inside,” Garinger said.

According to the division, the status will stay in effect until the situation is resolved.

Horizon School Division said counselling will be provided to students and staff upon request.

Meanwhile, in Regina, the city’s public school division sent a notice Tuesday morning reassuring students and families that it is monitoring the circumstances.

“Over the past several days, Regina Public Schools has worked closely with our partners at the Regina Police Service on this quickly evolving situation,” said Darren Boldt, director of education, in the letter.

“While Regina Police inform us that there is no significant reason to alter operations, our staff will continue to be mindful and alert about any real or potential safety risks,” Boldt said.

Both divisions have lowered their flags to half-mast for 10 days to honour each of the victims who passed.

Regina Public Schools shared the following letter on Sept. 6 with families and staff. See the letter here: https://t.co/0SdId7Mus2 pic.twitter.com/9WZLSncAuk — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) September 6, 2022