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3 comments

  1. F*ck Statscam
    September 14, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    Well, threatening legal action and being azzholes helped I’m sure.

  2. Dave
    September 14, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    Threatening Canadians with legal action will do that
    Disgusting regardless of rhe result

  3. Les
    September 14, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    “Canadians Forced To File Census Forms Or Face Punitive Measures!”
    Fixed your misleading headline.

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Canada’s 2026 census participation was among highest ever, says StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians urged to fill out 2026 census'
Canadians urged to fill out 2026 census
Canadians are being urged to fill out their census forms, the questionnaire sent out by Statistics Canada every five years to collect detailed information about the country's population. Jillian Piper reports on the survey's importance, why a small group of people is refusing to fill it out, and the penalty for failing to answer – May 12, 2026
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Statistics Canada says the response rate for this year’s census of the population was 98.4 per cent, one of the highest ever recorded.

The data is collected every five years and the questionnaire includes age, gender, marital status and language use.

That information is used to determine electoral maps, plan social programs and determine funding for municipal and provincial governments.

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Click to play video: 'Canadians urged to fill out 2026 census'
Canadians urged to fill out 2026 census
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This spring, some people posted photos of their forms marked “return to sender” and made claims that the questions violated their privacy rights, prompting Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen to urge people to fill out the form.

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Failing to fill out the census can result in a $500 fine. 

StatCan says it’s begun the work to compile the data it collected and it will release seven batches of information beginning in February 2027.

The agency says more than 88 per cent of Canadians chose to fill out the census online, more than have ever used that option before.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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