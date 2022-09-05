Saskatchewan stabbings: Community leaders, politicians react to killings

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, has left 10 people dead and at least 18 others injured.

RCMP say one of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, was also found dead on Monday. His brother Myles Sanderson is still at large and police say he, too, may be injured.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast on Parliament Hill and some provincial legislatures.

Here is some of the reaction:

“They were our relatives, friends. Mostly we’re all related here, so it’s pretty hard. It’s pretty horrific.” — Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson

“My mind is somewhere else. It’s a shock. No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door, answer their door.” — Weldon, Sask., resident Ruby Works

“Yesterday’s attacks were horrific beyond anything that any of us could ever imagine. There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss suffered by the victims’ families — this loss caused by these evil, vicious, senseless attacks. All of Saskatchewan grieves with you.” — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Here’s my latest message on yesterday’s horrific attacks. pic.twitter.com/LQycWHIgtS — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 5, 2022

“The attacks in Saskatchewan are shocking and heartbreaking. My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who lost loved ones and with those who are injured. This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country.

“As Saskatchewanians and Canadians, we’ll do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish: We’ll be there for each other. We’ll be there for our neighbours. We’ll lean on each other — help grieve and help heal.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Today and tomorrow, the flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast – in memory of those who lost their lives during yesterday’s attacks in Saskatchewan, and in solidarity with everyone affected by this violence. All Canadians are there for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 5, 2022

“I am filled with sadness for the survivors, families and friends who have lost loved ones from these communities. These are devastating losses that words cannot even come close to describing.

“We are thinking of you today and for the weeks to come. Canadians today mourn with you and wish you courage during these difficult times.” — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

Governor General Mary Simon on the tragic attack in Saskatchewan: pic.twitter.com/LwNd1IyTRz — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 5, 2022

“On behalf of the Chiefs, Senate, and Women’s Commission, FSIN extends its sympathies to the families, relatives, and communities of the victims whose lives were taken during today’s senseless acts of violence in the tri-communities of James Smith Cree Nation.

“The FSIN Executive sends our deepest condolences and offers a message of solidarity with the people of James Smith Cree Nation after the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people. Our hearts break for all those impacted.” — Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

FSIN Offers Message of Condolences to the Communities of James Smith Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/C3JmciHiwP — FSIN (@fsinations) September 5, 2022

“The tragedy that has unfolded in James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding areas is absolutely devastating. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to the injured and their families.

“I’ve reached out to the leadership (of the) James Smith Cree Nation to offer Canada’s full support and any assistance that will be needed in the coming days.” — Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller

The tragedy that has unfolded in James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding areas is absolutely devastating. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to the injured and their families. #cdnpoli — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) September 5, 2022

“I’ve been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community’s needs are met under their declared #StateOfEmergency

“I’ve also reached out to Minister Marco Mendicino and Chief Calvin Sanderson and Chief Robert Head. Please keep all leadership and families in your prayers.” — Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald

My deepest condolences to the many families affected by today’s tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation #Saskatchewan. I’ve been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community’s needs are met under their declared #StateOfEmergency @PattyHajdu @MarcMillerVM @JustinTrudeau — RoseAnne Archibald (@ChiefRoseAnne) September 4, 2022

“My heart is with the people of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Regina & all Saskatchewanians who have been impacted by the horrific stabbings today. I am keeping you all in my thoughts tonight. Please be alert and continue to follow the advice of @RCMPSK.” — Justice Minister David Lametti

My heart is with the people of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Regina & all Saskatchewanians who have been impacted by the horrific stabbings today. I am keeping you all in my thoughts tonight. Please be alert and continue to follow the advice of @RCMPSK. — David Lametti (@DavidLametti) September 5, 2022

“We are grateful for all the first responders on the ground working hard to keep us safe and the health care workers treating those hurt.

“We are all devastated to hear of the acts of senseless violence committed in our province and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving. Our team, and our entire province, grieves with you.” — Saskatchewan Roughriders Canadian Football League team

Our hearts are broken for the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. pic.twitter.com/1L8mWfYdto — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 5, 2022

“The brutality and apparent randomness of these attacks have shocked the entire country. Albertans stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Saskatchewan in their grief.

“My heart also goes out to the people of the James Smith Cree Nation and to First Nations communities across Canada who feel the anger and sorrow of this tragedy in a deeper and far more personal way.” — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Flags at the Legislature and McDougall Centre will be lowered to half mast in solidarity with the people of Saskatchewan who mourn the shocking loss of so many innocent lives. My full statement: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3fkvjAoYW — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 5, 2022