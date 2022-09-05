Saskatchewan stabbings: What we know so far as RCMP manhunt continues

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is reeling after one of the worst mass killings in recent Canadian history unfolded in two villages northeast of Saskatoon on Sunday.

At least 10 people are dead and 15 are injured following a slew of stabbings in 13 locations on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon. A Prairie-wide manhunt for two men wanted in connection to the killings continues.

Here’s a timeline of what’s happened so far in chronological order (all times local):

5:40 a.m., Sept. 4: Calls flood RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP receives multiple calls from James Smith Cree Nation about stabbings at different locations. The First Nations community is northeast of Saskatoon.

7:12 a.m., Sept. 4: Dangerous persons alert issued

The RCMP issues a dangerous persons alert as police begin to search for two suspects. Area residents of James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern are told to seek immediate shelter and use caution.

View image in full screen Investigators gather in front of a crime scene in Weldon, Sask., on Sept. 4. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

7:57 a.m., Sept. 4: RCMP releases names, photos of suspects

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are identified by the RCMP as wanted in connection to the stabbings. Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.

Myles was described as six feet, one inch tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The relationship between the two men was not immediately made clear.

View image in full screen RCMP is trying to locate two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, wanted in connection with several stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

8:20 a.m., Sept. 4: RCMP extends dangerous persons alert

The RCMP release information saying it believes the suspects are travelling in a vehicle, and as a result, extends its dangerous persons alert to the entire province of Saskatchewan.

9:45 a.m., Sept. 4: Multiple victims in multiple locations

The RCMP issues its fourth dangerous persons alert, saying there have been multiple victims in multiple locations. At this time, at least one was reported in James Smith Cree Nation and another victim at Weldon. Some of the attacks appear to be random, RCMP said.

View image in full screen At least 10 people died in 13 different locations as a result of a series of stabbings that occurred Sunday morning on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan. Two men wanted in the murders may have last been seen in Regina, RCMP said Sunday. Global News Graphic

11:25 a.m., Sept. 4: RCMP loop in Manitoba, Alberta authorities

Saskatchewan RCMP sends requests to Mounties in Manitoba and Alberta to extend a dangerous persons alert to their provinces.

“Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighbouring provinces to be vigilant,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said during a news conference in Regina on Sunday afternoon.

12:07 p.m., Sept. 4: Suspects believed to have been in Regina

RCMP issues a fifth update, saying witnesses reported seeing the suspect vehicle in Regina on Arcola Ave. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

Residents were asked to shelter in place.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labour Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

View image in full screen Investigators in protective equipment examine the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask., on Sept. 4. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

The Regina Police Service, in a news release, said that with the help of Mounties, it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

People in the area were advised to take precautions and consider sheltering in place.

3:45 p.m., Sept. 4: At least 10 dead, 15 injured

RCMP announces 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in the attacks, which it said took place across 13 locations on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon.

The leaders of James Smith Cree Nation later declared a state of emergency in the area.

The press release stated two emergency centres have been set up to help provide health support to the communities. The state of emergency is scheduled to last until Sept. 30.

The government of Saskatchewan said they are working with local RCMP and police. They have also activated provincial command, according to a statement, and say they are increasing security at area hospitals.

Flags at the provincial legislature buildings will be lowered to half-mast and will stay down one day for each of the lives lost in the attack, the province said.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Benson and Aishwarya Dudha, and The Canadian Press.

