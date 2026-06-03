Saskatchewan school staff voice concerns about workload in survey

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A new survey has been released detailing the medical care procedures being performed every day in Saskatchewan schools without proper resources and training.

The findings also highlight growing pressures across schools, with workers reporting increased responsibilities, limited support, and uncertainty around policies and liability protections.

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The CUPE Saskatchewan Education Workers’ Steering Committee represents over 7,000 education support workers across Saskatchewan’s K-12 education.

Multiple survey respondents commented that they lift and/or transfer students physically, but have never received any training on how to safely perform this duty.

Hannah Sangster has more in the video coverage above.