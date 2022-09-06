World leaders react to Saskatchewan stabbings: ‘We stand with the people of Canada’

Send this page to someone via email

The deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan have world leaders offering words of condolences and support as police probe one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

At least 11 people are dead and 19 are injured so far. Those numbers include the two suspects, one of whom is dead and the other believed to be hurt, RCMP officials said Monday.

The killings have garnered worldwide attention as police track down the remaining suspect, while a province and a nation mourn the victims and those impacted by the deadly violence.

Below are statements from high-profile officials outside of Canada:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones,” said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, in a Twitter post Tuesday morning.

“Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada.”

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president

“Horrified by the deadly attacks committed in Saskatchewan today. Dear Justin Trudeau, dear Canadian people, Europe mourns with you,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on Monday.

“I hope the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and brought to justice. I will pay my tribute to the victims when I’m in Saskatoon in two weeks.”

Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia

“I was shocked to learn of the terrible atrocity that took place in Saskatchewan. There are no words of comfort after such a dreadful tragedy,” said Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia, on Monday.

“My profound condolences to Justin Trudeau and the people of Canada, and my thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.”

Maia Sandu, president of Moldova

“Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the cruel stabbing attack in Saskatchewan,” said Maia Sandu, president of Moldova, on Monday.

“We stand with the people of Canada and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured.”

Yair Lapid, prime minister of Israel

“Saddened by the horrific news from Saskatchewan. On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all the people of Canada,” said Yair Lapid, prime minister of Israel, on Monday.

“Israel stands with Canadians in the face of such senseless violence.”

Krišjānis Kariņš, prime minister of Latvia

“Violence is deplorable in all its forms, there is no excuse for such a brutal crime,” said Krišjānis Kariņš, prime minister of Latvia, on Monday.

“Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the deadly attack in Saskatchewan Canada. Latvia stands with Canada, wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

Katalin Novák, president of Hungary

“I was deeply shocked by the news coming from Saskatchewan, Canada,” said Katalin Novák, president of Hungary, on Monday.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the heinous attacks. My thoughts and prayers are with the relatives of the victims and the people of Saskatchewan!”

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, president of Iceland

“I’m shocked and saddened by the news of knife attacks in Saskatchewan. My wife @elizajreid and I send our condolences to @GGCanada Mary Simon and the Canadian people,” said Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, president of Iceland, in a Twitter post on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who are injured.”

Ann Linde, foreign affairs minister for Sweden

“Saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Saskatchewan, Canada,” said Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign affairs minister, on Monday.

“Our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We stand in solidarity with our Canadian friends.”

Jan Lipavský, foreign affairs minister for Czech Republic

“I am shocked and outraged by deadly stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan province that left ten people dead and over a dozen wounded,” said Jan Lipavský, foreign affairs minister for Czech Republic, on Monday.

“I hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice. My condolences to the families of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to the wounded.”

