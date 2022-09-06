Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

World leaders react to Saskatchewan stabbings: ‘We stand with the people of Canada’

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: '‘Why would you come in and kill an innocent person?’ Saskatchewan communities grieve mass stabbing victims' ‘Why would you come in and kill an innocent person?’ Saskatchewan communities grieve mass stabbing victims
WATCH: Saskatchewan communities grieve mass stabbing victims

The deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan have world leaders offering words of condolences and support as police probe one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

At least 11 people are dead and 19 are injured so far. Those numbers include the two suspects, one of whom is dead and the other believed to be hurt, RCMP officials said Monday.

Read more: Brothers mourn slain sister, an addictions counsellor ‘trying to make a difference’ in James Smith Cree Nation

The killings have garnered worldwide attention as police track down the remaining suspect, while a province and a nation mourn the victims and those impacted by the deadly violence.

Below are statements from high-profile officials outside of Canada:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones,” said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, in a Twitter post Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada.”

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president

“Horrified by the deadly attacks committed in Saskatchewan today. Dear Justin Trudeau, dear Canadian people, Europe mourns with you,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: What’s happened so far as police probe mass killing

“I hope the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and brought to justice. I will pay my tribute to the victims when I’m in Saskatoon in two weeks.”

Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia

“I was shocked to learn of the terrible atrocity that took place in Saskatchewan. There are no words of comfort after such a dreadful tragedy,” said Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect was not considered a risk by parole board, report shows

“My profound condolences to Justin Trudeau and the people of Canada, and my thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.”

Maia Sandu, president of Moldova

“Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the cruel stabbing attack in Saskatchewan,” said Maia Sandu, president of Moldova, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbings ‘heartbreaking,’ pledges federal support for province' Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbings ‘heartbreaking,’ pledges federal support for province
Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbings ‘heartbreaking,’ pledges federal support for province

“We stand with the people of Canada and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Yair Lapid, prime minister of Israel

“Saddened by the horrific news from Saskatchewan. On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all the people of Canada,” said Yair Lapid, prime minister of Israel, on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead' Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead
Search is now for one suspect in Saskatchewan killings after brother found dead

“Israel stands with Canadians in the face of such senseless violence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Krišjānis Kariņš, prime minister of Latvia

“Violence is deplorable in all its forms, there is no excuse for such a brutal crime,” said Krišjānis Kariņš, prime minister of Latvia, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: Community leaders, politicians react to killings

“Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the deadly attack in Saskatchewan Canada. Latvia stands with Canada, wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

Katalin Novák, president of Hungary

I was deeply shocked by the news coming from Saskatchewan, Canada,” said Katalin Novák, president of Hungary, on Monday.

Read more: Ontario leaders issue condolences after Saskatchewan mass stabbing kills 10

Story continues below advertisement

I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the heinous attacks. My thoughts and prayers are with the relatives of the victims and the people of Saskatchewan!”

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, president of Iceland

“I’m shocked and saddened by the news of knife attacks in Saskatchewan. My wife @elizajreid and I send our condolences to @GGCanada Mary Simon and the Canadian people,” said Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, president of Iceland, in a Twitter post on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who are injured.”

Ann Linde, foreign affairs minister for Sweden

“Saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Saskatchewan, Canada,” said Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign affairs minister, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We stand in solidarity with our Canadian friends.”

Jan Lipavský, foreign affairs minister for Czech Republic

“I am shocked and outraged by deadly stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan province that left ten people dead and over a dozen wounded,” said Jan Lipavský, foreign affairs minister for Czech Republic, on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice. My condolences to the families of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to the wounded.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagMyles Sanderson tagWeldon tagDamien Sanderson tagsaskatchewan alert tagWeldon Saskatchewan tagStabbings In Saskatchewan tagCanada stabbings tagmanhunt saskatchewan tagsaskatchewan stabbing tagStabbing in Saskatchewan tagsuspects in saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers