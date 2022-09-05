Ontario leaders issue condolences after Saskatchewan mass stabbing kills 10

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Ontario have issued condolences after a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday left 10 people dead and at least 15 others injured.

Premier Doug Ford was among the officials who have posted messages of condolences following the attacks.

“Such a terrifying situation. My heart breaks for everyone who has lost a loved one or been injured in these horrific attacks,” Ford said in a tweet.

“Ontario is praying for our friends in Saskatchewan tonight.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory also issued a statement.

“On behalf of all Toronto residents, our condolences are with those mourning loved ones killed and praying for those injured in Saskatchewan today,” he said on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are also with the RCMP officers searching for the suspects wanted for this horrific violence.”

Toronto police Chief James Ramer also said he sends his support to the officers working to find the suspects.

“The @TorontoPolice sends our deepest condolences to the multiple stabbing victims, their families and the communities impacted by the tragic, violent spree in #Saskatchewan,” Ramer said.

Other Ontario officials, including Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, also posted messages of support.

Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed at least 10 people died in different locations as a result of the stabbings that occurred Sunday morning in James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

At least 15 people were taken to hospital, and several other victims may have been injured, according to RCMP.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.

Sask. RCMP are still trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

— With files from Andrew Benson and Aishwarya Dudha

