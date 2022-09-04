RCMP extend dangerous person alert to Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba and Alberta have been added to the dangerous person alert list regarding a hunt for two dangerous suspects from Saskatchewan.

Meltfort RCMP issued a Saskatchewan-wide alert for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson after reports of several stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

In an update at 11:45 a.m., Sask. RCMP said they received report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area in Regina in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK License plate 119 MPI.

View image in full screen RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

It has been confirmed there have been multiple victims in multiple locations including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Police say the attacks appear to be random.