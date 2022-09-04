Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP extend dangerous person alert to Manitoba

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 4:35 pm
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. View image in full screen
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

Manitoba and Alberta have been added to the dangerous person alert list regarding a hunt for two dangerous suspects from Saskatchewan.

Meltfort RCMP issued a Saskatchewan-wide alert for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson after reports of several stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

Read more: Sask.-wide emergency alert issued for 2 dangerous suspects after multiple stabbings

In an update at 11:45 a.m., Sask. RCMP said they received report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area in Regina in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK License plate 119 MPI.

RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5'7" and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6'1" and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

It has been confirmed there have been multiple victims in multiple locations including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Police say the attacks appear to be random.

