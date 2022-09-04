RCMP extend dangerous person alert to Manitoba

Manitoba and Alberta have been added to the dangerous person alert list regarding a hunt for two dangerous suspects from Saskatchewan.
Meltfort RCMP issued a Saskatchewan-wide alert for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson after reports of several stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
In an update at 11:45 a.m., Sask. RCMP said they received report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area in Regina in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK License plate 119 MPI.
It has been confirmed there have been multiple victims in multiple locations including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Police say the attacks appear to be random.
