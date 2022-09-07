Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Myles Sanderson captured near Rosthern, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 5:56 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP issued an updated photo of Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the fatal stabbings across Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP issued an updated photo of Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the fatal stabbings across Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed that they’ve found and brought in Myles Sanderson after a long four day search for him.

Sanderson is wanted on charges related to Sunday’s fatal stabbings.

An emergency alert went out on Wednesday saying an individual possibly related to the stabbings was seen driving in the Wakaw area in a stolen 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.

RCMP apprehended the suspect near Rosthern.

Read more: James Smith Cree Nation victims’ families share memories of their loved ones

10 people died, and 18 were injured in this rampage. Damien Sanderson, Myles’ brother, was also found dead in James Smith Cree Nation.

Trending Stories

Earlier tips had placed Sanderson in Regina, as well as a sighting in James Smith Cree Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

SaskAlert has cancelled the provincewide alert that began on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Stabbings: Brother of victim Bonnie Burns says family remains strong amid tragedy' Saskatchewan Stabbings: Brother of victim Bonnie Burns says family remains strong amid tragedy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagStabbings tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagmass stabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers