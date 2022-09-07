Myles Sanderson captured near Rosthern, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed that they’ve found and brought in Myles Sanderson after a long four day search for him.

Sanderson is wanted on charges related to Sunday’s fatal stabbings.

An emergency alert went out on Wednesday saying an individual possibly related to the stabbings was seen driving in the Wakaw area in a stolen 2008 white Chevy Avalanche.

RCMP apprehended the suspect near Rosthern.

10 people died, and 18 were injured in this rampage. Damien Sanderson, Myles’ brother, was also found dead in James Smith Cree Nation.

Earlier tips had placed Sanderson in Regina, as well as a sighting in James Smith Cree Nation.

SaskAlert has cancelled the provincewide alert that began on Sunday.