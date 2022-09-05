‘Hottest August’ leads to late wildfire season in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Kamloops Fire Centre has responded to 385 fires since April of this year, and as a result, 18,070 hectares have burned.

“You know we did kind of have a later start to this fire season. So, with that number, we are seeing that occurring later and that number is adding up later throughout the season,” said BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

By this time last year, 463 fires had sparked within the region, while 497,517 hectares had burned.

On Friday, the Blue Mountain wildfire sparked near Penticton, 15 kilometres away from the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

“When that fire initially started, it was hotter in the area, there was winds which were driving the behaviour that we saw on that one,” said Stearns.

According to Meteorologist Peter Quinlan, temperatures throughout August were well above average in the Central Okanagan.

“Temperatures in the Central Okanagan normally averaged out around 20.7 degrees, this year they trended at 23.6 degrees so warmer than normal,” said Quinlan.

“It was actually the hottest August ever recorded in Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton.”

Last month, 24 days went into the 30s which is more than double the normal amount in terms of 30 degree heat.

“Throughout the month of August, normally we’d only see 10,” said Quinlan.

BC Wildfire Service says they are preparing for these hotter temperatures to continue through September.

“We are expecting those warmer than normal temperatures going into September, but a benefit of the fall season is those shorter daylight hours, that shorter burn window,” said Stearns.

