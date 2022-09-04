Blue Mountain wildfire near Penticton sees little growth overnight

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning in the South Okanagan is estimated at 54 hectare in size, seeing little growth overnight.

The Blue Mountain wildfire is about seven kilometres west of Penticton and 15 kilometres north of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), shortly after the fire was spotted the blaze was exhibiting aggressive behaviour. Although the fire is classified as out of control, the aggressive activity has since decreased.

“When crews first arrived they reported rank three to four behaviour. This means an organized flame front with occasional candling and short-range spotting at the head of the fire,” said BCWS Information Officer Shaelee Stearns.

“We saw decreased activity [Saturday] evening and overnight, so the aggressive fire activity that we initially saw has now decreased.”

BC Wildfire said there are currently 25 wildfire personnel on scene along with heavy machinery to work on establishing a machine guard around the fire.

A helicopter will support crews throughout the day as needed.

The Penticton Indian Band issued an evacuation alert on Friday for the Shingle Creek area due to the fire.

Four address fall under the alert:

851 Shingle Creek

119 Big Valley Road

411 Big Valley Road

111 Shingle Creek

“This Evacuation Alert has been issued as a precaution to variable conditions,” ready the Penticton Indian Band notice.

“Please take this time to prepare to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.”

Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Saturday for the Okanagan Valley.

The statement was issued in light of several wildfires burning within the Kamloops Fire Centre region, including the Keremeos Creek wildfire and Blue Mountain wildfire, as well as fires in Washington and Oregon.

“Wildfire smoke impacts are present or expected to occur across much of the Interior and north-east,” said the national weather agency.

