Crime

Weldon residents remember Wes Peterson, one of Saskatchewan’s stabbing victims

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 5:47 pm
The Village of Weldon office. View image in full screen
The Village of Weldon office. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

Wes Peterson was one of the victims in Sunday’s stabbings in Saskatchewan that claimed ten lives and injured 18 people.

Peterson was an older gentleman that lived in Weldon.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP confirm one of two stabbing spree suspects deceased

“When I found out my friend was killed, I just hit the ground,” said Ruby Works, a neighbour.

Works said Peterson liked to do some gardening, planting cucumbers and tomatoes, and liked to show off his two cats.

“He was proud of making his blueberry jelly.”

She said she had known Peterson since she was a little girl.

Works added that Peterson’s grandson lived with him, and that his grandson had hid.

“[Peterson’s family] are all in shock, the whole community is. The community is not going to be the same without him,” said Works.

April Audette, one of Wes’s neighbours, said her dog bonded with Peterson.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: What we know as RCMP say 1 suspect dead, 2nd at large

“He was the sweetest old man. He was the kindest guy,” said Audette.

Leroy Shier has lived in Weldon since 1976, and said the whole thing was senseless.

“It makes no sense at all, like why would two young people stab and kill an older fella like that?”

“[Peterson] can’t fight back, he’s no danger to anybody, never was,” added Shier.

“Nobody deserves that, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Both suspects, Myles and Damien Sanderson, are still at large. Saskatchewan RCMP said if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to call 9-1-1.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbings ‘heartbreaking,’ pledges federal support for province' Trudeau calls Saskatchewan stabbings ‘heartbreaking,’ pledges federal support for province

 

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Regina News Damien Sanderson Myles Sanderson Saskatchewan stabbings Weldon wes Peterson

