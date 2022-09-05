Weldon residents remember Wes Peterson, one of Saskatchewan’s stabbing victims

Send this page to someone via email

Wes Peterson was one of the victims in Sunday’s stabbings in Saskatchewan that claimed ten lives and injured 18 people.

Peterson was an older gentleman that lived in Weldon.

“When I found out my friend was killed, I just hit the ground,” said Ruby Works, a neighbour.

Works said Peterson liked to do some gardening, planting cucumbers and tomatoes, and liked to show off his two cats.

“He was proud of making his blueberry jelly.”

She said she had known Peterson since she was a little girl.

Works added that Peterson’s grandson lived with him, and that his grandson had hid.

“[Peterson’s family] are all in shock, the whole community is. The community is not going to be the same without him,” said Works.

April Audette, one of Wes’s neighbours, said her dog bonded with Peterson.

“He was the sweetest old man. He was the kindest guy,” said Audette.

Leroy Shier has lived in Weldon since 1976, and said the whole thing was senseless.

“It makes no sense at all, like why would two young people stab and kill an older fella like that?”

“[Peterson] can’t fight back, he’s no danger to anybody, never was,” added Shier.

“Nobody deserves that, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Both suspects, Myles and Damien Sanderson, are still at large. Saskatchewan RCMP said if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to call 9-1-1.