Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 mass stabbing suspects still at large after overnight search: Regina police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 10:41 am
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. View image in full screen
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. MLB

Regina’s police chief Evan Bray gave a Monday morning update on the search for Myles and Damien Sanderson, two suspects in a mass stabbing spree across Saskatchewan that killed 10 and injured 15.

Bray said RCMP and police have been working through the night and will continue working to find both Myles and Damien.

Saksatchewan Stabbings View image in full screen
RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: What we know so far as RCMP manhunt continues

Story continues below advertisement

“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two, and has information that would be valuable to the police, and I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” said Bray through a Twitter video.

Calls to the Saskatchewan RCMP started coming in around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday reporting stabbings at different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation.

Trending Stories

A dangerous persons alert was issued for the province and was extended into Alberta and Manitoba as well.

Read more: Sask RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbings as suspects remain at large

Story continues below advertisement

Officers later confirmed that 10 people have been killed and 15 injured in the attacks, which police say took place across 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Around noon on Sunday, law enforcement were led to believe that the suspects were last seen in Regina.

Bray said continued updates will be given throughout the day as they continue this investigation.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Benson, Aishwarya Dudha, and Aaron D’Andrea, and The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large' Saskatchewan RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree, suspects at large
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatchewan News tagStabbing tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagstabbing spree tagMass Stabbing tagDamien Sanderson tagMyles Sanderson tagWeldon tagmass stabbing canada tagsaskatchewan mass stabbing tagsaskatchewan stabbing tagstabbing spree canada tagstabbing spree suspects tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers