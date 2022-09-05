2 mass stabbing suspects still at large after overnight search: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s police chief Evan Bray gave a Monday morning update on the search for Myles and Damien Sanderson, two suspects in a mass stabbing spree across Saskatchewan that killed 10 and injured 15.

Bray said RCMP and police have been working through the night and will continue working to find both Myles and Damien.

View image in full screen RCMP is trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Courtesy of Sask. RCMP

“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two, and has information that would be valuable to the police, and I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” said Bray through a Twitter video.

Monday, Sept 5th morning update. The two suspects are still at large, despite efforts through the night by @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information that would assist in locating and safely taking Myles and Damien Sanderson into custody, we urge you to call police. pic.twitter.com/9DCJqo1Vj6 — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) September 5, 2022

Calls to the Saskatchewan RCMP started coming in around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday reporting stabbings at different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation.

A dangerous persons alert was issued for the province and was extended into Alberta and Manitoba as well.

Officers later confirmed that 10 people have been killed and 15 injured in the attacks, which police say took place across 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Around noon on Sunday, law enforcement were led to believe that the suspects were last seen in Regina.

Bray said continued updates will be given throughout the day as they continue this investigation.

