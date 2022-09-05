Menu

Crime

Kamloops man wanted for break and enter, assault is sought by RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 10:28 am
The Kamloops RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate wanted man, Brandon Butterfield, 37, of Kamloops. View image in full screen
The Kamloops RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate wanted man, Brandon Butterfield, 37, of Kamloops. Courtesy: RCMP

Police are seeking assistance to locate a wanted man, Brandon Butterfield, 37, of Kamloops, B.C..

Butterfield is wanted on four outstanding warrants for break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and disobeying a court order in relation to an incident that occurred on Aug. 24.

“Out of respect for the victim in the August incident, we are not releasing more specific information as it relates to the assault. We can confirm that the victim was known to the Butterfield and investigators are confident they were the target,” Staff Sgt Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: One dead, one injured in Kamloops drive-by shooting, police say

Butterfield is described as five-foot-six, 141 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP said he has a number of tattoos, including a tear and treble clef on his forehead, a grim reaper on his left arm, a spider web on his left hand, and a bird with an arrow through it on the back of his neck.

“Butterfield may be in the Kamloops area, however, to date he has not been located,” RCMP said.

READ MORE: Suspect sketch released in Surrey shooting that killed man, injured cab driver

Police said he may have been traveling elsewhere in the province and associated with a 1999 green Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone with information about Butterfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or the Kamloops RCMP and cite file 2022-29843.

