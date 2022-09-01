Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in southeast Calgary shooting

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 1, 2022 6:43 pm
Calgary police at the scene of a fatal shooting on 17 Avenue S.E. Aug. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the scene of a fatal shooting on 17 Avenue S.E. Aug. 21, 2022. Global News

A person has been charged in relation to a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Radisson Heights.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene on 17 Avenue near 34 Street S.E. around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 21 to find a man suffering injuries from a gunshot.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Temesgen Tesfatsion, 35, of Calgary.

Trending Stories

“We believe someone was being targeted that night, however, we believe Temesgen was an innocent victim in this tragic event and not the intended target,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Temesgen’s friends and family and are doing all we can to locate the accused.”

Filimon Asmelash Asfiha, 34, was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Asfiha is described as being five-foot-11 with a medium build and short black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

