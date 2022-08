Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting at a southeast bar.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene on 17 Avenue near 34 Street S.E. around 4:40 a.m. to find a man suffering injuries from a gunshot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene and have not yet released a description.

Dozens of witnesses were still at the scene Sunday morning as the investigation continued.