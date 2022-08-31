‘Someone took our dad away’: Jeremy Gordaneer’s family wants answers in B.C. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one year since Jeremy Gordaneer was killed in Victoria, and still without answers, his family is renewing a plea for information in the homicide case.

“Someone took our dad away, so I think we just really want to know what happened,” his daughter Clea Gordaneer said in a video released by Victoria police on Wednesday.

Gordaneer was visiting his mother in the B.C. capital when he was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in her Rockland neighbourhood home around 5 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021.

Emergency first aid failed to save him. The father of two was 49 years old.

Gordaneer was a beloved multidisciplinary artist who was living in Edmonton at the time of his death.

His online portfolio includes a range of beautiful paintings, drawings and sculptures, along with photos of his set design work. He had roots in the arts of communities of Edmonton, Victoria, Montreal and more.

“He could make something beautiful out of anything,” Clea said. “There wasn’t always beautiful things to look at but he always could see the good.”

“You only get one dad,” her sister Sylvie added. “It’s hard. He helped me learn to draw. I would call him and he would spend time just walking me through it.

“Even just something as simple as taking care of plants — he would help me.”

View image in full screen Jeremy Gordaneer, a multidisciplinary artist who lived in Edmonton, was killed on Aug. 31, 2021 in Victoria. No arrests have been made in connection with his death. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Gordaneer was found in the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens.. No arrests have been made in his case and the investigation is ongoing.

Alisa Gordaneer, the victim’s sister, said in the video she would like to understand the “story” of her brother’s killer and what led them to commit such atrocity.

“I have a feeling that whoever did this is probably in a lot of pain themselves,” she explained. “I don’t know what led them to be in a position where they could do anything like that but I do know I’d like to have some information from them.”

Alisa described Gordaneer as “the best brother ever,” someone she could call day or night for support.

“I’ve been in so much pain and so much mystery for the last number of months and it’s turned my life completely upside,” she said.

“I don’t really know how to exist in this world without Jeremy. There’s a huge void.”

Anyone with information about Gordaneer’s death is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211 or submit an online tip to vicpd.ca/gordaneertips.