Canada

Police seek ‘high risk’ missing person last seen in New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 3:15 pm
Carlos Centenera was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022, is in need of medical attention and may appear disoriented, according to New Westminster police. View image in full screen
Carlos Centenera was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022, is in need of medical attention and may appear disoriented, according to New Westminster police. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Police are seeking public assistance locating a “high risk” person last seen in New Westminster, B.C. on Thursday morning.

Carlos Centenera, 68, is in need of medical attention and may appear disoriented, police said in a Friday news release.

He is described as Hispanic and five feet tall. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and beige pants.

He has been known to frequent the Quayside neighbourhood and New Westminster SkyTrain station, police said.

Anyone who sees Centenera is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

