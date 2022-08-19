Police seek ‘high risk’ missing person last seen in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public assistance locating a “high risk” person last seen in New Westminster, B.C. on Thursday morning.

Carlos Centenera, 68, is in need of medical attention and may appear disoriented, police said in a Friday news release.

He is described as Hispanic and five feet tall. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and beige pants.

He has been known to frequent the Quayside neighbourhood and New Westminster SkyTrain station, police said.

Anyone who sees Centenera is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

