Crime

North Vancouver RCMP confirm investigation into ‘hate-motivated’ crime

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP investigate alleged racist attack' North Vancouver RCMP investigate alleged racist attack
WATCH: A longtime North Vancouver businessman says he was the victim of a racist attack, part of which he captured on video, after he asked a woman not to allow her dog to pee at his front door. Christa Dao reports.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating a racially-motivated incident that happened on Aug. 26.

Nobu Sushi owner Edward Hur told Global News Monday that a woman walking her dog past the restaurant had allowed the animal to pee against his door.

It was not the first time Hur said he has seen this woman let her dog do this.

When he came out to ask her not to, he said her answer was very offensive.

“(She said, ‘Go) back to your country, back to your China,’” he said. “I’m Korean.

“She said, ‘Get out of my country, this is my country,’ and then she spat two times on my body.”

Read more: North Vancouver restaurant owner says woman screamed, spat on him in racially based attack

North Vancouver RCMP said this case is being investigated as a possible hate-motivated crime.

Hate-motivated crimes, as opposed to incidents, are criminal offences committed against a person, an organization or property that are motivated by hate, prejudice or bias against an identifiable group, RCMP said.

The suspect is described as five-feet-six-inches feet tall with brown and red shoulder-length hair, wearing a turquoise rain jacket, dark blue pants and a light blue blouse.

Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect, said Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP media relations officer.

North Vancouver RCMP is asking if anyone has information to contact them at 604-985-1311.

Hate-motivated crimes or incidents can also be reported online using the Online Crime Reporting tool.

— with files from Christa Dao

Click to play video: 'Richmond campaign urges witnesses to racist incidents to report them in real-time' Richmond campaign urges witnesses to racist incidents to report them in real-time
Richmond campaign urges witnesses to racist incidents to report them in real-time
