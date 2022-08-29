Menu

Crime

North Vancouver restaurant owner says woman screamed, spat on him in racially based attack

By Amy Judd & Christa Dao Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 9:12 pm
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP investigate alleged racist attack' North Vancouver RCMP investigate alleged racist attack
A long-time North Vancouver businessman says he was the victim of a racist attack, part of which he captured on video, after he asked a woman not to allow her dog to pee at his front door. Christa Dao reports.

A longtime North Vancouver business owner says he was the victim of another racially based attack last week.

Edward Hur, who has owned Nobu Sushi in Edgemont Village for 19 years, said a woman walking her dog past the restaurant had allowed the animal to pee against his door.

It was not the first time Hur said he has seen this woman let her dog do this.

When he came out to ask her not to, he said her answer was very offensive.

“(She said, ‘Go) back to your country, back to your China,'” he said. “I’m Korean.

“She said, ‘Get out of my country, this is my country’ and then she spat two times on my body.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hur started recording the incident as it went on.

“Please get a life,” the woman says in the video provided to Global News. “Dogs are beautiful creatures. They’re beautiful companions.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate random attack on Asian woman caught on video' Vancouver police investigate random attack on Asian woman caught on video
Vancouver police investigate random attack on Asian woman caught on video – Jan 19, 2022

Tracy Lee Buziol witnesses what happened, calling it “horrific.”

Trending Stories

She said she heard the woman screaming and then tell Hur to go back to his country.

“(She was) using vulgar language and then I saw her spit on him,” Buziol added.

Read more: Indigenous man the victim of slurs, assault at family event in Richmond, police say

 

Buziol said Hur was just asking the woman to not let her dog pee on his door, and the woman took it too far.

Story continues below advertisement

“She spat on him. She spit. It’s disgusting. I’m embarrassed, I’m shocked and she was so full of rage, screaming at him.”

Hur said he has lived in Canada for 24 years. One of his daughters is in the military and the other daughter is at university.

He said the incident was especially hard on his wife. He told Global News he is calling North Vancouver RCMP to file a report.

“We love Canadian life,” he said, but added the situation has left him very sad.

