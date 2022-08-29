Lawyer for Saskatoon mother accused of parental abduction raises concerns about detention

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer for a Saskatoon mother accused of abduction in contravention of a custody order raised concerns during her first court appearance around the conditions in which she was held this weekend.

Chris Murphy, appearing as an agent for the woman’s lawyer, Marie Henein, told court he sent Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper a letter about his concerns.

The woman arrived in Saskatoon on Friday and was turned over to the custody of the Saskatoon Police Service at 4 p.m.

The woman and her son were reported missing on July 24 and found in Oregon on Aug. 5.

The woman remained in U.S. custody until last week, where she faces charges related to false statements in the use of a passport identifying another person and possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Global News is not naming the woman due to a publication ban in place.

Murphy said she was not transferred to Pine Grove Correctional Centre, a women’s jail. Instead, she spent three nights in a five-foot-by-six-foot cell with a concrete bench.

Murphy said she was not provided with a blanket, mattress or a pillow. She did not have access to fresh air and did not have a toothbrush or toothpaste.

She was not provided access to a shower until Monday morning.

“Importantly, she was not provided with a privacy blanket with which to cover herself when she goes to the washroom. And there’s an approximate two-foot-by-two-foot window on the cell that people passing by can look into,” Murphy said.

Global News has reached out to Saskatoon police for a response.

The woman remains in custody and will be transferred to Pine Grove Correctional Centre on Monday.

She also faces a charge of public mischief.

She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

