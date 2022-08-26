Man charged for alleged attempted child abduction in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a child abduction charge following an attempt to lure a youngster away from his mother in central Hamilton on Thursday.

Police say the 34-year-old was arrested after he allegedly tried to pull a three-year-old away from his parent during the noon hour near Mary and Cannon streets.

“Witnesses intervened and the child was unharmed. The man was arrested leaving the area and appeared in court this morning,” a police spokesperson said in a release Friday.

An investigation into the occurrence is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

