Crime

Man charged for alleged attempted child abduction in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 3:34 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police charged a 34-year-old man in connection with an alleged abduction in central Hamilton on Aug. 25, 2022. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A man is facing a child abduction charge following an attempt to lure a youngster away from his mother in central Hamilton on Thursday.

Police say the 34-year-old was arrested after he allegedly tried to pull a three-year-old away from his parent during the noon hour near Mary and Cannon streets.

Read more: Police increase presence on Hamilton trails after two women assaulted by bicycle rider

“Witnesses intervened and the child was unharmed. The man was arrested leaving the area and appeared in court this morning,” a police spokesperson said in a release Friday.

An investigation into the occurrence is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

