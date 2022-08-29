2 Guelph, Ont. teens charged in connection with armed robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pair of teenage boys were arrested on Friday in connection with an armed robbery earlier in the week.

Last Monday, police say two 15-year-old girls were downtown when they were confronted by two boys wearing balaclavas and holding knives.

One of the girls reportedly had her cellphone stolen and both of them sustained minor cuts.

After identifying the two boys, police say they found and arrested them on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are each charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise while committing an offence and forcible confinement.

