Crime

2 Guelph, Ont. teens charged in connection with armed robbery: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 11:53 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Last Monday, police say two 15-year-old girls were downtown when they were confronted by two boys wearing balaclavas and holding knives. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a pair of teenage boys were arrested on Friday in connection with an armed robbery earlier in the week.

Last Monday, police say two 15-year-old girls were downtown when they were confronted by two boys wearing balaclavas and holding knives.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

One of the girls reportedly had her cellphone stolen and both of them sustained minor cuts.

After identifying the two boys, police say they found and arrested them on Friday.

Read more: Pistol seen during attempted bank robbery in Guelph, police say

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are each charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise while committing an offence and forcible confinement.

