Crime

Pistol seen during attempted bank robbery in Guelph, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:01 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for three suspects following an attempted bank robbery. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are looking for at least three suspects following an attempted bank robbery in the city’s south end on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police did not identify the financial institution but said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that three males entered the financial institution and brandished a firearm (pistol),” police said. “The suspects were not successful in getting anything and fled prior to police arrival.”

No injuries were reported following the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information can contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7145. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

