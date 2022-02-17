Pistol seen during attempted bank robbery in Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for at least three suspects following an attempted bank robbery in the city’s south end on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police did not identify the financial institution but said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that three males entered the financial institution and brandished a firearm (pistol),” police said. “The suspects were not successful in getting anything and fled prior to police arrival.”

No injuries were reported following the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information can contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7145. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

