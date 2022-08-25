Menu

Comments

Canada

Sister of Indigenous woman killed still seeking answers after 28 years

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 25, 2022 4:26 pm
sonya cywink View image in full screen
Left to right: Former OPP Chris Gheysen, Sonya Cywink's sister Meggie, former OPP acting superintendent John Carson . Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

The family of an Indigenous woman killed near London continues to search for answers almost 28 years after her death.

The sister of Sonya Cywink, along with two former members of the OPP, gathered Thursday morning at the site where Sonya’s body was discovered.

Meggie Cywink was 32 years old when her sister was killed at the age of 31.

Meggie, now 60, is still looking for answers after all these years on who’s responsible for her sister’s death and how her body ended up at Southwold Earthworks, a former First Nation settlement, in Elgin County on Aug. 30, 1994.

“I know somebody’s out there that has an answer, that knows something and I’m making a plea,” she said.

The past 28 years have been difficult for Meggie as she works tirelessly, looking for new information and sometimes returning to the site where her sister’s body was found.

“I’ve been here several times, many times over the last 28 years,” she said. “I often say that she was taken (and) our ancestors took her home, so that gives me some comfort.”

Two former members of the OPP also gathered at the site.

John Carson was an acting superintendent for the OPP when Sonya’s case first broke. He believes new information is still out there.

“We’re hoping that some information will come forward that’ll make the difference in this case, and I really do believe that that information exists,” he said.

“No information is bad information and, sometimes, the least little bit of information can be the turning point that takes you in a direction that has a successful outcome.”

Chris Gheysen was a detective constable at the time of Sonya’s death and was one of the first officers to arrive when her body was found. He has stayed in touch with Meggie over the years.

“(She’s) consistent, persistent, tenacious … there’s (many) adjectives you could use,” he said. “She’s never giving up.”

Both Carson and Gheysen believe that Sonya’s case will be solved thanks to advancements in forensic technology and the potential for new information.

Until then, Meggie says she’ll continue to search for answers. She’s inviting those with tips to meet her at the location Sonya was last seen.

“We’re going to be at Dundas and Lyle (streets) on Friday, we’re starting at 11 o’clock until 5:30 p.m. and we’ll be there every day until (August) 30th.”

Sonya’s body was found with evidence of trauma. She was 31 years old and pregnant when she was killed.

“To live without my sister for 28 years is heartbreaking,” Meggie said through tears. “It’s very hurtful. She should be a grandmother by now (and) we miss her dearly.”

New information was set to be released during Thursday’s press conference, but OPP said that the new details couldn’t be shared due to the ongoing nature of the case.

