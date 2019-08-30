Londoners solidarity walk raises awareness of cold case from 25 years ago

Twenty-five years after Sonya Cywink was murdered, her sister Naomi Abotossaway said her family is still searching for Sonya’s killer.

Sonya’s family, friends and community members joined together at the corner of King and Lyle Streets for a sacred Ojibwa fire ceremony to honour her, before proceeding on a solidarity walk down King Street Friday afternoon.

Abotossaway said they have been sitting at the corner for the past week to spread awareness about Sonya’s case.

Although initially from Manitoulin Island, Abotossaway said her sister spent a lot of time in London, which is a 40-minute drive away from where her body was discovered.

“She had gone missing Friday night, and we were notified Sunday when they found the body. She was badly beaten, and she was also pregnant,” said Abotossaway.

“That’s another reason we want closure because we have a nephew. I always say I believe my sister and nephew are with the rest of my family.”

But Abotossaway said despite believing that, it’s the whole story of how her sister died that she can’t come to terms with.

“Twenty-five years later, we are still searching. We still want that closure. We need to have that as a family.”

The family is working in conjunction with London Crime Stoppers to try and get answers.

Anyone with information can call crime-stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

