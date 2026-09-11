Lethbridge firefighters honoured at annual memorial: ‘What we signed up to do’

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It’s been 25 years since terrorists attacked the United States by crashing two commercial passenger jets into the World Trade Centres, one into the Pentagon and another that was taken down by passengers over a field in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people died that day. Many who lived through witnessing it remember the tragedy as if it was yesterday.

“I was still in high school. I was in math class, so I remember exactly where I was,” said Brent Nunweiler.

A few short years later, Nunweiler himself would become a firefighter, saying he was influenced by those in service to change his career plans.

Now, he is the president of the Local IAFF 237 Firefighters Union in Lethbridge.

Far removed from the attacks in the northeastern US, Lethbridge’s brothers and sisters in the red trucks still honour the fallen every year.

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“Twenty-five years ago, our profession changed forever,” Nunweiler said. “We’re honoured to recognize those from, not only New York, but our own members here who have given their lives for the community.”

6:53 World Trade Center survivor on the 25th anniversary of 9/11

During the annual event, every IAFF member across North America who passed away in the last year is honoured by having their name called.

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In Lethbridge, all local members are read aloud, whether they passed away this past year, or decades ago.

“A lot of those names we read locally I worked with, (my colleagues) worked with. Their families are here, so to let their families know we are still thinking about them and that their service is honoured is extremely important,” said Nunweiler.

Most of the names of people called died, not actively battling a blaze, but to cancer.

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It’s a silent killer that has claimed so many firefighters in the years since 9/11, and for generations before the attacks.

“Our risks stay with us long after we stay home. It’s a dangerous profession, one of the most dangerous in the world.

“None of us would choose a different profession, this is what we signed up to do.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "None of us would choose a different profession, this is what we signed up to do."

As this year marks a quarter-century since the attacks, it felt different for those involved in the ceremony.

“We always feel it every year, but this year we knew it was in the public awareness and lots of people have that history in their hearts,” said Neil Laboske, commander of the IAFF 237 honour guard.

He says sadness and grief is felt fully, but it’s not the only emotion relit every year on September 11.

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“Immediately after the events of 9/11, everybody was very much together and working together on building a future,” he said.

That unity in the face of rubble and smoke defined the days, weeks and years after the attack.

Now, Laboske says it’s more important than ever to remain unified while honouring the fallen.

“We just hope it’s an opportunity for people to stop, look around and remember what’s really important.”