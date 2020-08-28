OPP hope $60K reward will help solve 1994 murder

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are hoping a cash reward will help solve a case surrounding the disappearance of a London woman in 1994.

This weekend marks 26 years since Sonya Cywink‘s remains were found at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, near Iona, in Elgin County. The Earthworks is a piece of property southwest of London containing the archaeological remains of a village originally inhabited by the Attiwandaron, also known as the Neutral Iroquois.

Though she was originally from Whitefish River First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island, Cywink was living in London’s east end when she went missing.

Cywink was last seen alive near the intersection of Dundas Street and Lyle Street at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

Her remains were found four days later.

“Someone knows something,” OPP Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor said in a news release. “We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family. Again someone out there knows something about this case and we are urging them to step forward and help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Police are offering a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death. More information on the reward can be found here.

