Calgary police respond to strip mall shooting in Radisson Heights

Police responded to a shooting in northeast Calgary Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., at a strip mall in Radisson Heights along 28 Street N.E.

Officers said the shooting was targeted, and multiple shell cases were found at the scene.

No victim was found at the scene, however, about an hour later, police said a shooting victim arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre in an unknown condition. They said it is not known if the victim is linked to the Radisson Heights shooting.

Police did not say if they had identified any suspects.

