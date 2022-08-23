Menu

Crime

Calgary police respond to strip mall shooting in Radisson Heights

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 11:45 pm
The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., at a strip mall in Radisson Heights along 28 Street N.E.
The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., at a strip mall in Radisson Heights along 28 Street N.E. Global News

Police responded to a shooting in northeast Calgary Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., at a strip mall in Radisson Heights along 28 Street N.E.

READ MORE: Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary Monday evening

Officers said the shooting was targeted, and multiple shell cases were found at the scene.

No victim was found at the scene, however, about an hour later, police said a shooting victim arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre in an unknown condition. They said it is not known if the victim is linked to the Radisson Heights shooting.

READ MORE: Calgary police continue to investigate recent shootings, believe all were targeted

Police did not say if they had identified any suspects.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate 3 shootings in 3 days' Calgary police investigate 3 shootings in 3 days
Calgary police investigate 3 shootings in 3 days
