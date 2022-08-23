Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary Monday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in northeast Calgary Monday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said a number of shots were heard by witnesses at 56 Street and 23 Avenue N.E., and two vehicles were seen speeding away shortly after 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured, however, a number of bullet casings were found at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if they had identified any suspects or suspect vehicles.

With Monday evening’s shooting included, police have now responded to 95 shootings so far this year.

During the same period last year, only 54 had been reported.

While speaking generally about Calgary shootings in 2022, CPS noted last week that a vast majority of the incidents have been targeted, and less than 25 per cent are related to organized crime conflict.