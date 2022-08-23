Menu

Canada

University of Guelph will not have mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandates this fall

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 23, 2022 7:03 pm
University of Guelph front entrance. View image in full screen
University of Guelph front entrance. Global news/Matt Carty

It will be a mask-free school experience at the University of Guelph as students and staff will not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated while on campus this fall.

The post-secondary institution recently released its plan for the upcoming school year on its website.

In a statement, the university says that they are encouraging students and faculty to be up-to-date with vaccinations and wear masks while in classrooms.

Read more: Masks to be required in classrooms at Laurier University but not at the University of Waterloo

They add that some designated areas on the campus will require visitors to wear masks.

The university goes on to say that it will continue to monitor public health directives and will be ready to adapt its plans if needed.

Guelph joins the University of Waterloo and Conestoga College in forgoing mask and vaccine mandates for students and staff for the upcoming school year.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Laurier University and Western University are both mandating the use of masks at their campuses.

Western is also requiring their students and staff to have a third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

