Canada

Masks to be required in classrooms at Laurier University but not at the University of Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 4:02 pm
With the school year around the corner, local post-secondary institutions have begun to announce their COVID-19 policies for the fall. View image in full screen
With the school year around the corner, local post-secondary institutions have begun to announce their COVID-19 policies for the fall. Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

With the school year around the corner, local post-secondary institutions have begun to announce their COVID-19 policies for the fall.

The two major universities in the area are taking different approaches to masks on campus.

Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it will require face-coverings in instructional spaces which include any gathering spaces for classes.

A letter co-signed by Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy and interim provost Heidi Northwood says, “wearing masks in these higher-capacity, close-proximity settings will help to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

The letter goes on to say that masks will be optional in other areas of the school but it will also have some designated spaces where masks will be required.

While masks will be required, the school’s mandatory vaccination policy is still on hold for the time being.

Down the road at the University of Waterloo, masks will be optional for the time being as the school declared itself to be mask-friendly.

“To be sure, we will not hesitate to bring back a requirement to wear masks if the situation requires it at any point during the term,” said a letter signed by president Vivek Goel and vice-president James W.E. Rush.

The letter did not make mention of any changes to UWaterloo’s vaccination policy so it will remain in alignment with Laurier on that matter.

“This fall promises to be as unpredictable as any other point in this pandemic,” Goel and Rush wrote.

“So as always, we may need to change course and we’ll continue to let you know if our plans change by email and on the COVID-19 information website.”

