Armstrong, B.C.’s Sunflower Festival blooms in its second year

This year’s Sunflower Festival in Armstrong, B.C. is bigger and better than ever. For the second annual floral festival, there are eight acres filled with thousands of sunflowers.

“Theres about 250,000 [sunflowers] this year, 10 times more than last year even though the field is only twice the size,” said Alexis Szarek with Bloom Flower Festivals.

“Last year Marc [Szarek] walked them all in by hand with a garden seeder and this year, we bought a two-row corn planter so we were able to put more seeds on the footprint.”

There are more than 70 different varieties of sunflowers in the world that come in a variety of colours and you can discover 25 of them at the festival.

“We have red ones, white ones, cream ones, we even have a green and a purple variety. They are not in bloom yet but they will be hopefully by this weekend if not halfway through next week,” said Alexis.

The festival is also a great boost for area tourism.

“It’s important that we get people reconnected with the agricultural community,” said Marc Szarek with Bloom Flower Festivals.

“It’s important to get people out to enjoy fresh air and see the beauty of being back on farmland.”

“Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen are small communities and we are able to draw people in,” said Alexis.

“We have drawn people in from Revelstoke, West Kelowna [and] Peachland. So we are drawing people in that wouldn’t necessarily visit otherwise this time of year.”

Not only can people reconnect with nature but. of course, they can take some photos in the sea of sunflowers.

You can explore the eight acres of sunflowers for yourself in Armstrong until Sept. 4, but the flower field is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For tickets, click here.

