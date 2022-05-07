Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society reopens to public with new programs

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 10:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society reopens to the public after two year pandemic pause' Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society reopens to the public after two year pandemic pause
As the weather warms up so does the excitement and many places that had previously shut their doors during the pandemic are now re-opening them, Sydney Morton stopped by the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society in Chase to learn what's new this year.

The hooved residents at the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society have not been petted by the public in more than two years.

Now the Chase, B.C. Society is reopening to the public.

“We’ve got some really good programs in place this year because all of us are still thinking about COVID,” said Shirley Mainprize, Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society co-founder.

The refuge is open to the public on weekends, has private bookings on Tuesdays, is offering seniors programs, guided tours and more. To meet people in their comfort zone while learning about and bond with the 105 donkeys in it’s care. The founders of the rescue say donkeys are misunderstood animals.

Read more: ‘They’re such a misunderstood animal:’ Turtle Valley refuge rescues neglected donkeys

Story continues below advertisement
“When you have donkeys that are in their senior years they are just like us. We hunch over in our old years and [donkeys] get swayback,” said Mainprize.

Swayback is a common term for Lordosis, which is the weakening of donkeys supporting ligaments along the spine.

“Donkeys also don’t shed out like horses. Where horses are dropping their hair like crazy, these ones hold on until June then falls out with grooming, then it’s growing again in July,” said Mainprize.

Read more: B.C. Professional Firefighters raise funds for Burn Camp despite fewer fundraisers

Donations from the public are crucial to continued caring for the abused, abandoned and surrendered donkeys like the standard-sized donkey Siska, who was at a kill shelter in Saskatchewan, before being taken to the refuge.

She had a wound on her forehead that wouldn’t heal, an x-ray found that she had blunt force trauma and a bone fragment was causing her distress. Once it was removed, Robert Miller, co-founder of the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society says she has recovered mentally and physically from the abuse.

“The abuse she got didn’t stop her from trusting humans, which is very odd. After an impact like that you would think she wouldn’t trust them again,” said

Story continues below advertisement

To donate to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society and to learn more about their programs, visit their website www.turtlevalleydonkeyrefuge.com

Related News
Okanagan tagnews tagChase tagAnimal Sanctuary tagTurtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society tagDonkey Rescue tagDonkey Refuge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers