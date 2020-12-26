Okanagan animal sanctuary in running for online funding grant

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan animal sanctuary is in the running for financial help.

A social enterprise called MyGivingCircle is donating $100,000 to a variety of charities across the globe, with the top charities being decided by online voting.

There are seven categories, with the winner in each category receiving $2,000. Those finishing second through 10th in voting will receive $1,000 each.

As of Saturday afternoon, Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary was in sixth place in the Canadian domestic animals charities category.

Located in Lake Country, the sanctuary had 2,962 votes. In first was Healing Animal SCARS with 4,790 votes.

A social enterprise is described as a cause-driven business with the goal of improving social objectives.

Regarding its cash grants, MyGivingCircle says all people need to do is vote online, and the top 70 charities with the most votes will share in the $100,000.

People can vote once per week and also donate to the charity.

While $1,000 may not seem like much, for Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary, it’s enough to pay for winter’s remaining hay costs.

Located on roughly two acres, the volunteer sanctuary hosts a minimum of 600 animals on any given day, but has been closed to the public for the last three years. The closure stems from the threat of a rabbit disease with COVID-19 also playing a role.

For more about rabbit hemorrhagic disease, or RHD, click here. Warren Peace said in April that the disease was under control, but opted to stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sanctuary not only hosts rabbits, but other animals as well, including guinea pigs, gerbils, hamsters, ferrets, cats, dogs, pigs, cows, goats and birds.

“It would definitely complete our winter supply of hay and straw,” Warren Peace president Annie Monod told Global News on Saturday.

Monod said straw is used for bedding, as it retains heat, and hay for food.

Asked how Warren Peace has managed without being open, Monod said the community has stepped up. The organization is hoping that it will reopen to the public in the coming year.

Monod said two annual campaigns to raise funds for spay and neutering are helpful, and that “people are so kind to us,” noting people drop off donations all the time, for which they are grateful.

Regarding the voting, Monod said “I’m amazed that we’re even in the top 10 because there’s over 70 organizations in our category. And most of them have a much broader population base than we have here.”

Monod continued, saying “they’re in bigger cities and people know about them. I’m just a little nobody out here. But what I find is that every year, when I post something (online), the community gets right behind it.

“There’s just really good community spirit.”

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary also sells a 2021 calendar for $15. That calendar can be found here. The organization said all proceeds will go towards spaying and neutering.

