Canada

2 boxes of kittens dropped off at Okanagan animal sanctuary

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 8:06 pm
A photo showing the two boxes of kittens that were dropped off at Critteraid in Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
A photo showing the two boxes of kittens that were dropped off at Critteraid in Summerland, B.C. Critteraid

It was a surprising Wednesday morning for an animal sanctuary in B.C.’s Interior, with staff discovering two boxes containing a half-dozen kittens on their doorstep.

Critteraid says it gladly took the black kittens in, but asked that people contact them instead of silently dropping off pets on their doorstep.

Read more: BC SPCA seizes 71 cats, kittens from ‘hoarding’ motorhomes near Squamish, B.C.

According to the non-profit organization, the two boxes, topped with chicken wire and duct tape, were left overnight outside its thrift shop in Summerland.

Critteraid said the boxes were discovered at 8:30 a.m., and that all six male kittens are now safe.

A photo showing kittens inside one of the two boxes. View image in full screen
A photo showing kittens inside one of the two boxes. Critteraid

“They have been checked medically and seem to be in good overall health, a little dehydrated but will be fine, we hope,” Critteraid said on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will find them the homes they deserve once we are sure they are all OK. They will most likely be adopted out in pairs, so will always have someone to play with and love.”

Critteraid said it doesn’t judge those who drop off pets because of difficulties, but it is reminding people to reach out first.

“We always try our very best to help in such dire situations. and if we can’t, there are many other rescues that may be able to,” said Critteraid.

The kittens, at play at Critteraid in Summerland, after being medically checked. View image in full screen
The kittens, at play at Critteraid in Summerland, after being medically checked. Critteraid

“We are just thankful that they found their way to Critteraid and were not left to fend for themselves.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about Critteraid, visit their website.

