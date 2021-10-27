B.C. farm family ‘let down’ after second kitten stolen in less than two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a family farm in Glen Valley, B.C. say they’re “let down” and “completely disappointed” after a second kitten was stolen from their home in less than two weeks.

The Aldor Acres Family Farm has been in the Anderson family for decades and its animals are part of that family, they said in post from the farm’s Facebook page.

“This business was built on a whole lot of trust & respect. Trust that you will treat our home & our family the way you would want to be treated,” said the post.

"How would you feel if someone came to your home and took away one of your family members?"

The first kitten was stolen last week and the second kitten was stolen Tuesday, said the family.

The farm, which offers “baby farm animal visits,” is now revoking “some of the freedoms to hands on learning experiences,” according to its Facebook page.

“No longer can we give our trust, faith, & hope in the fact that we will be given the same kind of respect we give to everyone who steps into our home,” said the post.

“We will now be putting more vigilance into the safety of our own home & animals. Because our family is our top priority.”

The Aldor Acres Family Farm began in 1988 when its owners Albert and Dorothy Anderson put a sign and a jar at the end of the road, selling pumpkins on the “honour system,” says its website.

It’s located roughly five kilometres east of Fort Langley, which is northeast of Langley.

In addition to baby farm animal visits, it offers a seasonal pumpkin patch, farmer’s market, Christmas trees, sunflower field, and campfires.

The Facebook post did not indicate whether the family has reported the stolen kittens to local police.