Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. couple whose cats held their Vitamix hostage finally have a new blender

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. cats hold owners’ blender box hostage' B.C. cats hold owners’ blender box hostage
It's the battle of wits and whiskers that's captivated the internet. A trio of cunning cats, holding their Vancouver Island owners' brand new blender captive for nearly a month. Kylie Stanton has more on the unfolding saga, and how it's made the felines at the centre of it, famous – Jan 12, 2022

After six weeks, countless updates, viral social media posts and headlines worldwide, the saga of the B.C. cats and a Vitamix box has come to an end.

Sort of.

Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves have successfully unboxed a new Vitamix blender while the original one does remain in its original box.

It all started when the Gerson-Neeves bought themselves a Vitamix during last year’s Black Friday sale and when Jessica put the box down upon delivery, one of their cats — Max, also known as the “sentient soccer ball” — jumped up immediately.

Fast forward to Jan. 29, 2022, and the couple were finally able to use their new Vitamix blender, even if it wasn’t the one they originally bought.

Read more: ‘Find the joy’ — How 3 B.C. cats and a Vitamix blender are spreading happiness worldwide

Story continues below advertisement

The couple were able to use a broom to keep their inquisitive cats away from the new box, while simultaneously opening it and pulling out the new blender.

They captured the dramatic moment in a series of photos for their thousands of followers around the world.

The Vancouver Island couple have three determined cats, all of whom would take turns to sit on top of the Vitamix box, even though no one really knew why.

Trending Stories

Aside from Max, the standoff involved George, also known as “destroyer of worlds,” and Lando Calrissian, also called “sentient dust bunny.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner' Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner
Ontario tabby cat missing for 11.5 years reunited with owner – Jan 13, 2022

When asked by Global News why they allowed this saga to continue for so long, Jessica said it was apparent people needed this joy in their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, it’s fun,” she said on Jan. 12.

“Of course, we’re not actually being held hostage. Of course, we could pick the cats up, pull them off the Vitamix and open the box. But they’re having fun, we’re having fun, a whole bunch of people across the world are keeping track of this and loving it.”

She added that joy is in short supply for a lot of people and they didn’t want to force that to end.

“We’re having a good time, the cats are having a good time, people are having a good time and we all really need that right now.”

Click to play video: '‘Bright spot’: how a once neglected dog rescued by the BC SPCA changed Kelowna woman’s life' ‘Bright spot’: how a once neglected dog rescued by the BC SPCA changed Kelowna woman’s life
‘Bright spot’: how a once neglected dog rescued by the BC SPCA changed Kelowna woman’s life – Jun 28, 2021

— with files from Kylie Stanton

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cats tagcats vitamix tagVitamix blender tagBC cats tagBC cats Vitamix tagBC cats Vitamix hostage tagCats Vitamix blender tagCats Vitamix blender story tagVitamix blender cats tagVitamix blender hostage cats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers